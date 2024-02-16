Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Winter returns today & Saturday

Clear skies start the day but clouds will move in later today as temps stay cold in the 30s and will feel colder. Snow showers are possible later this afternoon and evening. Temps warm up again next week.
Posted at 6:05 AM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 06:10:04-05

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries will be possible and the best snow shower chance will be in the evening. Winds: WNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers in the area with lows in the 20s. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph. Wind chills in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with flurries possible. Highs will be near 30°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Temps recover into the 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

