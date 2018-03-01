Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warnings

(WXYZ) - WINTER STORM WARNING: OAKLAND AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES FROM 10 AM TO 4 AM FRIDAY. FIVE TO NINE INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THE REST OF METRO DETROIT MIDDAY TO 4 AM FRIDAY. THREE TO SIX INCHES OF SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE.

Rain changes to snow today... and it sticks! The change over will happen first north of M-59 and then work toward the southeast during the afternoon. The least amount of snow will be in Monroe county and the heaviest snow will be around and just north of M-59.

Be prepared for a rainy morning drive, and a snowy evening drive.

Next 48 Hours:

This morning: Cloudy & cold with rain developing. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

This afternoon: Rain changing to snow late morning and early afternoon.Winds increase. Temperatures fall Then windy in the afternoon and evening. Snow totals of 3-6" are possible around metro Detroit. Winds: NNE 20-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and colder. Morning lows in the 20s. Afternoon highs near 40°.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.