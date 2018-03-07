Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories

(WXYZ) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Oakland and Livingston Counties until 9 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Detroit until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

It includes Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.

1"-3" of snow are expected within the Advisory areas and 4"-6", with isolated areas of 8"possible.

Next 48 Hours:

Today: Mostly cloudy and a little cool with some scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will turn toward the WNW at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.