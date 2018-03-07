Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories

Fog
HI: 38°
LO: 30°
Winter weather alert
(WXYZ) - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for northern Oakland and Livingston Counties until 9 a.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and west of Detroit until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
It includes Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties.
1"-3" of snow are expected within the Advisory areas and 4"-6", with isolated areas of 8"possible.
Next 48 Hours:
Today: Mostly cloudy and a little cool with some scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will turn toward the WNW at 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Kevin Jeanes
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.