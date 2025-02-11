Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Storm Watch issued for Wednesday-Thursday

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of southeastern lower Michigan

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with flurries. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30°. Winds: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper teens to near 20°. Winds: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow chances increasing by the afternoon with a snow storm closing in. Highs in the upper 20s. 1" - 3" of snow expected

Thursday: A few lingering snow showers with slick roads expected. Cloudy skies with highs near 28. 3" - 5" of additional snow expected by Thursday morning.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

