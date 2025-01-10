Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 1 PM

Posted
and last updated

After another cold morning start, snow moves in from the west around midday and sticks around until just after midnight. Most areas will get 2"- 3" of new fluffy snow. More snow moves in Sunday evening.

Winter Alerts - Mike.png
Winter Weather Advisory

Friday: Light snow is expected. 2"- 3" totals of new snow through Friday evening. Highs will be in the mid 20s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds clear out and snow moves out with lows near 23. Winds: WNW 5 mph.

The Weekend:

Weekend Forecast Two - Mike.png
Weekend Forecast

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk