Metro Detroit Weather: Winter weather advisory in effect for ice

Today: After a slick and icy start, temps will gradually warm up. We will rise above freezing by 11 AM around and south of Detroit and in the northern burbs during the afternoon. The high will end up in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: WSW and increasing to 15-25 mph later.

Tonight: A clearing sky with temps near 17. Gusty winds from the west 15-25 & gusts near 40 mph.

Friday: A cold morning with wind chills in the single digits. Partly sunny with a high near 29°. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

The Weekend:

Mike Taylor Heavy snow for Saturday

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

