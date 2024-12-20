Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some areas

Today: Light snow most of the day with totals of 1" - 3" including last night's snow. Expect slippery spots on the roads if they're not salted. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: SE to N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Temps will drop overnight into Saturday morning. Lows near 20° Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny in the metro area. Snow showers are possible in the thumb, including Port Huron. High temps in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the metro area. High temps in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Closer to Christmas, we'll see temps bouncing back and even climbing above average with snow & rain possible.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

