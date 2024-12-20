Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some areas

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 p.m. as lake effect snow will hit the two counties. Snow will continue through the morning and then cold temperatures arrive this weekend. We're tracking a messy system for the holidays.
Posted
and last updated

Today: Light snow most of the day with totals of 1" - 3" including last night's snow. Expect slippery spots on the roads if they're not salted. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: SE to N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Temps will drop overnight into Saturday morning. Lows near 20° Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny in the metro area. Snow showers are possible in the thumb, including Port Huron. High temps in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny in the metro area. High temps in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Closer to Christmas, we'll see temps bouncing back and even climbing above average with snow & rain possible.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk