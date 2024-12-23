Metro Detroit Weather: Winter weather advisory in effect from Noon - 1 AM

Mike Taylor Wintry Monday mess

Today: Snow and a wintry mix at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows near 20°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5 mph.

A storm system will bring a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain today. The day will start off cloudy and dry with temperatures near 20°. Showers start to increase after the lunch hour and really pick up after 3 p.m. Initially snow showers are expected north of I-96, with a sleet and freezing rain mix south of I-96. There will also be pocket south that will be warm enough precipitation to stay just rain. As temperatures slide into the evening, almost all of Metro Detroit will transition to snow, with a bit of sleet and freezing rain mixing in. Showers will end around midnight.

Snowfall totals will be <1" south of I-94, 1-2" from I-94 to I-69, and 2-4" north of I-69. Some light ice accumulation is possible from the sleet and freezing rain, but totals will be less than <1/10".

After the rough start to the week, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and even mid 40s by Friday. A weak system will bring a chance for a wintry mix on Wednesday. but snow accumulation will be little to none. More rain is on the way for Friday night and into next weekend with highs climbing into the upper 40s.

