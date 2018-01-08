Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory till 8am

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 8 at 8:00AM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
(WXYZ) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF METRO DETROIT UNTIL 8 AM. SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL RANGE FROM 2"-4" ACROSS SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN.
Snow continues this morning across Metro Detroit. Mostly communities will see 2-3 inches of snow, but isolated higher amount could push a few communities near the 4" mark. Watch for slippery road conditions through the remainder of the morning drive. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s Monday.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: (Winter Weather Advisory): Snow showers, not as cold. Temps: 29-34 / Winds SSW 5-15
This afternoon: Mostly cloudy, milder temperatures. Highs will be above normal for the first time in 3 weeks. Highs: 34-38 / Winds: WSW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold. Lows: 20-24 / Winds: W 5-10