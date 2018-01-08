Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory till 8am

Keenan Smith
5:10 AM, Jan 8, 2018
(WXYZ) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF METRO DETROIT UNTIL 8 AM. SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL RANGE FROM 2"-4" ACROSS SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN.

Snow continues this morning across Metro Detroit. Mostly communities will see 2-3 inches of snow, but isolated higher amount could push a few communities near the 4" mark.  Watch for slippery road conditions through the remainder of the morning drive.  Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s Monday.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: (Winter Weather Advisory):  Snow showers, not as cold.  Temps: 29-34 / Winds SSW 5-15

This afternoon: Mostly cloudy, milder temperatures. Highs will be above normal for the first time in 3 weeks.  Highs: 34-38 / Winds: WSW 10-20
 
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonably cold. Lows: 20-24 / Winds: W 5-10
 
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and colder. Highs 30-34 / Winds: WSW 5
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

