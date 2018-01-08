Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory till 8am

(WXYZ) - WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALL OF METRO DETROIT UNTIL 8 AM. SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL RANGE FROM 2"-4" ACROSS SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN.

Snow continues this morning across Metro Detroit. Mostly communities will see 2-3 inches of snow, but isolated higher amount could push a few communities near the 4" mark. Watch for slippery road conditions through the remainder of the morning drive. Temperatures will rise into the mid 30s Monday.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: (Winter Weather Advisory): Snow showers, not as cold. Temps: 29-34 / Winds SSW 5-15