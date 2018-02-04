Metro Detroit Weather: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TODAY

(WXYZ) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, St Clair, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 3 PM.

Snow showers will vary in intensity this morning through the afternoon hours. Watch for snow covered, slick road conditions across Metro Detroit.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today: Moderate to heavy snow throughout the morning. Snow showers gradually taper off by evening. Snow totals of 3-6" are possible, with the highest amounts north of I-69. Temperatures will drop off quickly by the afternoon as the wind picks up out of the NW. Winds: (afternoon) NW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Cold morning around 10°. Partly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 20s. More snow possible overnight into Tuesday morning.