Metro Detroit Weather: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TODAY

Hally Vogel
5:54 AM, Feb 4, 2018
1 hour ago

Winter Weather Advisory

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for Livingston, Oakland, St Clair, Lapeer and Sanilac counties until 3 PM.

Snow showers will vary in intensity this morning through the afternoon hours.  Watch for snow covered, slick road conditions across Metro Detroit.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

Today: Moderate to heavy snow throughout the morning. Snow showers gradually taper off by evening.  Snow totals of 3-6" are possible, with the highest amounts north of I-69.  Temperatures will drop off quickly by the afternoon as the wind picks up out of the NW.  Winds: (afternoon) NW 15-25 mph.

MONDAY: Cold morning around 10°. Partly sunny afternoon with highs in the mid 20s. More snow possible overnight into Tuesday morning.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top