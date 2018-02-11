Metro Detroit Weather: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY UNTIL 4 PM

(WXYZ) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of southeast Michigan until 4 PM.

Snow will be heavy at times this morning, especially north of Detroit. A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing drizzle will slick up area roads and make traveling difficult at times. The snow and mix will taper off this afternoon with dry and cold weather tonight. We get a break from winter weather to start the week.

Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Morning snow may be heavy at times. Some areas could also get a mix of sleet or freezing rain in the morning. Then snow showers will be possible through the afternoon. 2-4" possible around metro Detroit. Slightly higher totals to the north, and lower totals to the south. Highs will be near 29°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds, colder. Lows: 11-15 / Winds: NW 10

MONDAY: No Snow! Mostly sunny with highs near 30°.