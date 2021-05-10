More frosty nights ahead

After the coldest Mother's Day in 25 years it appears Spring continues its battle with Winter with another Frost Advisory in effect for Metro Detroit.
With a slow moving upper level low just north of Michigan, our skies and temps will only have subtle changes until the system pulls away. Therefore, areas of frost will be possible not just for Monday morning but Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as well.
Changes are on the Way
May will soon look and feel like Spring by this upcoming weekend. The nicer weather arrives once the upper level disturbance responsible for our cool & damp forecast departs, opening the door for sunny skies and milder temps. Best of all, it appears the warm up will be prolonged with minimal setbacks.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
