More frosty nights ahead

Mike Taylor
Chilly start to the week
Posted at 9:34 PM, May 09, 2021
After the coldest Mother's Day in 25 years it appears Spring continues its battle with Winter with another Frost Advisory in effect for Metro Detroit.

Frost Advisory

With a slow moving upper level low just north of Michigan, our skies and temps will only have subtle changes until the system pulls away. Therefore, areas of frost will be possible not just for Monday morning but Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as well.

Frost Potential Chart

Changes are on the Way

May will soon look and feel like Spring by this upcoming weekend. The nicer weather arrives once the upper level disturbance responsible for our cool & damp forecast departs, opening the door for sunny skies and milder temps. Best of all, it appears the warm up will be prolonged with minimal setbacks.

Warm up on the way

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
