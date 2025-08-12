Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid with storms

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 12

Today: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather possible as 90 degree temps continue

Tonight: Rain and storms ending with lows near 70°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.