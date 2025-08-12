Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid with storms

Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 12
Today: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Watch the full forecast below
Metro Detroit Weather: Severe weather possible as 90 degree temps continue
Tonight: Rain and storms ending with lows near 70°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 92%
- Dew point: 71°
- Pressure: 30.0 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:36 AM
- Sunset: 08:37 PM