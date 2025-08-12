Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Hot & humid with storms

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 12
Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 12

Today: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs near 90°. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms ending with lows near 70°. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 92%
  • Dew point: 71°
  • Pressure: 30.0 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: SSW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:36 AM
  • Sunset: 08:37 PM

