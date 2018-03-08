Another round of snow is moving in overnight, but a weekend warmup is ahead

(WXYZ) - March certainly came in like a big nasty Honolulu blue Detroit Lion with half a foot of wet and heavy snow on the first and it doesn't seem like the Lion pride wants to move on just yet.

After the last two days of snow Advisories, Watches, and Warnings we will have to make it through one more round of snow before the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, or sun at the end of the week, leads us into a much calmer weekend.

Starting late Wednesday in the thumb and the Saginaw Valley a batch of snow will start moving south toward the metro Detroit area. It will move in during the rush hour on the north side and just after the morning commute on the south side with widespread moderate snow.

It may start and stop from time to time, but by the time it swings out to the east in the evening there will be more snow on the ground.

This will be the third round of snow from the same storm over three days. It may be wearing you out, but March is not usually a quiet month for winter weather.

In Detroit we average 6.9" of snow in March and, of course, more of that usually falls in the first half of the month.

March snow storms with 6" or more snow have rolled through 30 different times in Detroit since records have been kept. On March 4-5, 1900 16.1" of snow fell making that the fourth largest snow storm in Detroit's history.

Now you are getting scared, right? Don't be.

We are not looking at any blanketing snowstorms any time soon. I just want you to be thankful for the fact that spring starts Tuesday, March 20th at 12:14 PM.

So if you have to get the shovel out again tomorrow at your house know that the end is near. Maybe you even risk it and DON'T shovel. Temps will be around 40 this weekend with some sun.