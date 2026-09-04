DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors on Detroit's west side are assessing damage left behind by Thursday's storms, including fallen trees, power outages and flooded roads.

Some of the hardest-hit areas are near the Riverdale and Brightmoor neighborhoods, where trees fell on top of homes.

Watch 7 Action News reporter Demetrios Sanders' story in the video below:

Detroit's west side neighborhoods assess storm damage from fallen trees, flooding and power outages

Denise Muhammad lives on Beaverland Street and described the moment strong winds hit her home.

"It came through so quick, it was like a train almost," Muhammad said. "Everything just kind of started bending and twisting and flying, and the tree started falling and we've got some damage in the back of our house also."

On Lamphere Street near the intersection of Grove, a tree fell on a home belonging to Donald Hinton and his wife, Elizabeth. Donald Hinton said he had just arrived home Thursday when winds toppled trees, damaging his fence and roof.

"I pulled up in the driveway, I heard something go boom, and I turned around and there it is," Donald Hinton said. "It's devastating to see it."

The couple contacted their insurance company but say it could take days before the trees are safely removed.

"They said they would be out to help us but it's going to be almost a week. What are we going to do for a week? I'm scared to stand here because this is going to fall some more," Elizabeth Hinton said.

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On West Parkway Street near Plymouth Road, flooding is the primary concern. Nicole Lee, who has lived in the area for 9 years, says the street floods regularly when it rains — but says Thursday's storm was especially bad.

"As soon as it starts raining it starts flooding, it's been like this since I got here. This one's pretty bad though," Lee said.

The flooded street has made parking difficult, forcing Lee to adjust operations for her program, NW Detroit Blessing Boxes.

"We're doing appointments every 15 minutes. I have a schedule inside. So every 15 minutes we have a new family come through, and I give them the donations we have for the day and they pull right in the driveway to get them, which is something we usually don't do," Lee said.

Lee says she has reported the flooding to the city and is now waiting for a response.

"They said they'll get somebody over here. I'm sure it'll be right away," Lee said.

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