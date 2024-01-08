Metro Detroit snowplow drivers ready for upcoming snow after slow December

(WXYZ) — It’s back to business for metro Detroit snowplow drivers, who have been starved for work due to a lack of snowfall this winter.

This week, the forecast is promising winter weather and many are getting ready. December had some of the lowest snowfall amounts on record, but winter weather on the way is expected to remain above 15 degrees meaning salt will work.

“I’m out at 3 a.m. and we push through,” says driver O’Neil Colley, owner of Ravendale Landscaping.

His trucks are fueled up and ready to tackle more than 50 commercial properties.

“We got to go from the city to Madison Heights, Troy, Ferndale.” says Colley.

On Tuesday, morning he plans to watch 7 Action News for updates.

Also, he says he will keep his energy up with coffee. He admits this season has made things difficult for drivers who have missed out on work.

With several rounds of snow expected this week, he’ll be visiting the salt yard regularly and ensuring his equipment is in tip-top shape.

“They come trotting across needing help. We have to help our customers, but a lot of time people are stuck so we help them out,” he says.

O’Neill says he’s always looking to help those in need, who might be stuck in the snow. The spirit of helping others is at the heart of his business.