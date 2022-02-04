Watch
'Packed in': Snow hits Monroe County hard again Thursday

Posted at 9:19 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 21:19:47-05

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Clearing the way for more snow. That was the case for many people in Monroe County Thursday as the snow keeps coming.

“It steadily picked up and it’s been snowy, windy all day, man," David Merideth of South Rockwood said. "They told us stay home from work today, so nice little snow day."

For some residents like Summer Dawes, the totals aren’t quite as high as expected. But in her eyes, 1 inch is one too many.

I hate the snow," Dawes said. "If I could live in Florida, I would."

As plows hit the street in downtown Monroe and across the county, many roads, especially in neighborhoods, were still covered.

“Packed in. Can't even see the roads to be honest with you,” Clay Hightower of South Rockwood said.

Despite falling short of those initial high-end projections, the snow was still having an impact. Whether it’s an annoyance or an answered prayer, folks in Monroe County and all of metro Detroit certainly have their shovels full.

“Not as much as I expected, but more than enough to shovel that’s for sure,” Merideth said.

