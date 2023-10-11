Partial solar eclipse for Southeast Michigan on Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This Saturday, a total solar eclipse will occur across parts of North America, Central America and South America!

The path of totality will start in Oregon and move across Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas in the United States before continuing on to Central and South americas.

Southeast Michigan can expect a partial solar eclipse, with the moon blocking 46% of the sun at the peak. In Detroit, the partial solar eclipse starts at 11:46 a.m. and ends at 2:25 p.m.

Unfortunately, widespread rain showers are expected Saturday across all of Michigan, making viewing nearly impossible.

Thankfully, another total solar eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024. Detroit will be close to the path of totality, with 99% of the sun being blocked by the moon. But close won't necessarily be close enough as those in Detroit will not see the corona or "ring of fire." It will only take a drive to Toledo or about an hour east into Canada to be in the path of totality.

Any solar eclipse should never be viewed without certified eclipse glasses or permanent eye damage can occur.

