Rain could end dry spell in metro Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) - Your lawn may be looking a little more brown this week, but showers return to the forecast this weekend. Right now, rain totals don't look impressive, but any rain will be welcome after a very dry start to July.

Rainfall has significantly slowed down since metro Detroit had its fifth-wettest May on record. DTW has only recorded one day with measurable rain since June 24 (0.10" June 27).

Two storm systems will move by to our north this weekend into next week. A trailing cold front from the first low pressure system could bring a few off-and-on showers Saturday and Sunday. We may see 1/4" or so this weekend. Then a stronger cold front could bring heavier rain Monday with totals over a 1/2".

Our rain total for July is still at 0.00", and we average 3.37" for the month (at DTW).

Metro Detroit is still about 5" above average on the year, so we are not under the threat of an actual drought. However, the Thumb and portions of eastern Michigan are "abnormally dry," according to the National Drought Monitor.