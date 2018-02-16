Temperatures to rebound into warmer weather for metro Detroit next week

(WXYZ) - After a spring feel yesterday with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s, we took a step back today.

Highs will only hit the low to mid 30s this afternoon. This colder, but still seasonable, weather will carry us into the weekend.

Saturday will feel like winter again. A quick moving system will sweep through the Great Lakes region bringing the potential for a dusting of snow across parts of Metro Detroit. The best chance for any light snow will be from Saturday evening before ending shortly after midnight. It won't be much, but just enough to remind us it's still February.

However, temperatures will start to rebound on Sunday with a significant warming trend next week.

Both Monday and Tuesday will definitely feel like spring complete with showers and all. Even a thunderstorm will be possible on Tuesday as temperatures soar well into the 50s. Do we dare say we'll be flirting with 60 degrees?