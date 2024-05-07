Watch Now
Tornado damage in SW Michigan, residents advised to avoid travel

Posted at 7:59 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 20:48:00-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — There are multiple reports of damage in communities around southwest Michigan after tornado touchdowns Tuesday night.

Tornado damage in Portage

The City of Portage is one of the hardest hit areas.

There are reports of damage to a FedEx facility at 6701 Portage Road in Portage. The west side of the building collapsed.

There are mobile homes severely damaged in Pavilion Estates in Pavilion Township. A FOX 17 crew talked with residents who described the storm like a freight train.

The Portage Department of Public Safety is advising people to avoid travel in the city.

