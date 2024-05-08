TOUCHDOWN CONFIRMED: National Weather Service verifies EF2 tornado in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WXMI) — The National Weather Service conducted numerous surveys on Wednesday after severe weather struck on Tuesday.

After surveying the damage, there is now at least one confirmed tornado that hit parts of Kalamazoo County.

WXMI

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has determined that an EF2 tornado hit Portage in Kalamazoo County. The peak estimated wind speed was 135 mph, making this a high-end EF2 tornado. It traveled 11 miles, with a width of approximately 300 yards.

WXMI

It began near South 10th Street and West R Avenue around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. It was on the ground for 11 miles, ending around 6:17 p.m. north of East N Avenue, west of 31st Street.

In their summary, the National Weather Service stated:

The tornado touched down near the intersection of South 10th Street and West R Avenue and traveled east/northeast for around 11 miles until it lifted north of East N Avenue just west of 31st Street. Along the path, many homes had roof and/or siding damage. Two mobile home parks were impacted with several homes destroyed in each park. A number of business had significant damage along the path. Multiple apartment complexes were also impacted with apartments on Timbercreek Court seeing the most significant damage. Hundreds of trees were snapped and uprooted along the path. A large section of the roof of an industrial warehouse also collapsed near the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport. National Weather Service Grand Rapids

A second tornado warning was issued on Tuesday, with the path nearly 700 feet away from the first. That's according to a press release that was aired on FOX 17 News. We are awaiting confirmation from the National Weather Service on whether this was a confirmed tornado.

The rating and the strength of tornadoes are determined by storm damage and wind speed, which is placed on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale.

WXMI

There were numerous reports of mobile homes flipped, flying debris, large fallen trees, downed power lines, and large hail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Portage & nearby communities begin tornado damage clean up