West Michigan football star has shot at earning Super Bowl ring

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — If you're still searching for a team to root for in Super Bowl LVII, we have a way to swing your opinion.

West Michigan has a local connection to the Philadelphia Eagles courtesy of Tyree Jackson, a tight end who played his high school ball at Mona Shores.

Two guaranteed Eagles fans this weekend are Matt Koziak and Aaron James, the head coach and assistant/quarterbacks coach at Mona Shores, respectively.

"Yeah, absolutely," Koziak said.

"For sure. Fore sure," James added.

The two coached Jackson throughout his high school career with the Sailors. They got the chance to watch him play in person against the Washington Commanders during the 2021 season.

Head Coach Matt Koziak & Assistant Coach Aaron James

Koziak said, "You see it on TV all the time, and, obviously, that's the pinnacle of football in the United States and in the world. It was really surreal, and to be able to watch it live was even cooler."

When Jackson arrived at Mona Shores High School in 2011, he was a 5'9" 13-year-old playing quarterback. Now, in the NFL, he's a 6'7" tight end.

He's had quite the roller coaster of a professional career so far. He was picked up by the Buffalo Bills in 2019 after going undrafted, but was released during the preseason. Then he had a short stint in the XFL with the DC Defenders that same year.

In 2021, he signed with the Eagles on a futures/reserves contract. In Week 18, he scored his first and only NFL touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

This season, he's played 34 snaps appearing in 5 games.

He's listed as inactive for Super Bowl LVII, but he's still in Arizona with the team enjoying all the festivities.

Tyree Jackson

“He said he's loving it man," said James. "I tell him, I say, 'Man, I always had dreams to go to college and play and make the NFL, but you're actually living the dream of everybody that knows you. Everybody that plays football at some point wanted to be in the Super Bowl, and you're actually there. Enjoy every minute of it.'”

During his time in high school, Jackson reshaped the identity of the football program.

The school never had a single postseason appearance before he arrived. Even after he got there, they had a slow start, going 1-8 his freshman season. Then, a slight improvement in his sophomore season, finishing 4-5.

The shift started during his junior season. The Sailors went 7-3, earning their first playoff berth in school history.

In near-perfect storybook ending fashion, he led the Sailors state title game appearance at Ford Field in his senior season.

FOX 17

"I always say our kids are standing on the shoulders of those guys in front of them," Koziak said. "Obviously, Tyree Jackson being one of those guys that really built the foundation for our program."

In past interviews, Jackson has referred to Koziak and James as father figures. Both of them view Jackson in a similar light.

"I do consider him family," James said. "I talk to Tyree every day. We've talked every day since since he was ninth grade. When I first seen him out, we knew he's gonna be the quarterback. We said, 'Let's do some workouts.' His dad dropped him off. He left, and he just told me one thing. He's like, 'Man, Tyree is yours. Just don't kill him.' That was the end. I was like, 'Great. So, we had free rein to coach him how we wanted to coach him."

James added, "we're just happy that he was able to live out his dream and play Division I. Now, for the chance to play in the Super Bowl, and win a Super Bowl ring, it's awesome."

Koziak said, with everything Jackson has been through, he's set an example for other athletes who follow in his footsteps.

Head Coach Matt Koaziak & Assistant Coach Aaron James

"Things don't always work out the way you planned," Koziak said. "Somebody says, 'Hey, you think about changing positions. He says absolutely, whatever it takes to get on the field to earn a spot. So, he's played quarterback his whole life, he jumps into tight end. Now he's on an NFL roster, he's going to the Super Bowl. So, you never know the path that you'll take to get there. Be open minded and take advantage of the opportunities that you have, and don't Don't sell yourself short on anything else.”

James added, "I tell him all the time, 'You got to remember, you're at the highest level you can go. There's nothing higher than the NFL. You made it. That's what you always dreamed of. Now, just control what you can control. You can control being a good teammate, being a good person, and just always being ready when you're number is called.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube