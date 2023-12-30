Winter fun, shopping in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you’re looking for something to do in metro Detroit for the next few weeks, there are activities taking place in the heart of downtown Detroit.

This weekend, people are heading to downtown Detroit from all over.

Linda said she flew into town from New York to visit family.

“It’s a lot less crowded, and the people are a lot friendlier," she said with a smile. "But it’s just as nice as New York city.”

Dave Kool said he stayed overnight in Detroit from Highland, Michigan.

“It’s a really well done place, and this part of the city has really done well I think in terms of revitalizing over the years. So, we love coming to Detroit," Kool said.

7 Action News caught up with both of them outside of Cadillac Lodge — a place where families can get something to relax, warm up, eat, drink, and even watch a movie.

It’s right next to the seasonal Downtown Detroit Markets. JJ Velez with the Gilbert Family Foundation said over the past 6 years more than 130 businesses have graced these spaces and have generated over $4 million dollars in revenue from patrons simply looking to enjoy what the markets have to offer.

"This year, with 17 vendors, it’s just an eclectic group of individuals. Eighty-seven percent in the last 3 years have been BIPOC, people of color, small businesses, primarily women-owned businesses," said Velez, the director of public spaces.

One of those vendors is Michelle Smart with Bags to Butterflies. She describes the business as a fashion brand with a social mission.

“That mission is to empower women who are formerly incarcerated with transitional employment, with resources and just a wonderful, caring network to help the ladies on their journey to success," Smart explained.

She said, "Our products are made from wood that’s been repurposed which is what you see today, and we’re showing the ladies how they too can repurpose their life one piece at a time."

Machelle Pearson, who served 34 years in prison, said it's been part of her healing process.

“I came home. (Smart) was my first employment opportunity. She sat me down and told me to figure out what I wanted to design that would represent my life," Pearson recalled.

Across from the markets and Cadillac Square is the Monroe Street Midway.

Jennifer Gustafson, midway manager said, “This is kind of a non-stop, family fun land.”

There are bumper cars, a slide, and an arcade, just to name a few of the activities.

“I know we’re past some of the major holidays, but down here it gets a little magical. I’m going to be honest. It’s kind of a party all the time. We’ve got things that light up at night," she said.

For more information on Cadillac Lodge, the Downtown Detroit Markets and the Monroe Street Midway you can click here.