NATO unites on bolstering Ukraine defenses ahead of Zelenskyy-Trump meeting

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that more firepower is headed to Ukraine, as NATO allies intensify efforts to bolster the country’s defenses against Russia.

Speaking at a gathering of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Hegseth called on all member nations to turn the alliance’s new 5% defense spending increase into tangible action. He said Ukraine remains central to NATO’s strategy in deterring aggression.

RELATED STORY | Trump says US must send more weapons to Ukraine, days after ordering pause in deliveries

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker echoed Hegseth's message, saying the alliance has never been more lethal or resilient, but warning that the world has never been more dangerous.

Several NATO members outlined recent contributions to Ukraine’s military capability. The United Kingdom said it has delivered about 85,000 drones to Ukraine in the past six months. The Netherlands has also pledged $100 million toward expanding Ukraine’s drone operations.

The push for greater military support comes ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington on Friday to meet with President Donald Trump.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Russian drones breach NATO airspace in Poland, prompting alliance response

Broader security concerns — including recent Russian aerial incursions across Europe — remain a priority discussion for NATO leaders. Officials say strengthening air defenses is critical to countering those threats.

The European Union, meanwhile, is expected to release more details Thursday about its emerging drone war strategy, which aims to enhance its aerial defense capabilities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.