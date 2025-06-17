Middle East tensions escalate as daytime missile attack targets Tel Aviv

The situation in the Middle East has intensified, marked by a rare daytime missile attack on Tel Aviv and other areas of Israel. Reports indicate that around 30 Iranian ballistic missiles were launched in the past few hours, setting off sirens and phone alerts across the region. Millions of residents were forced to seek refuge in bomb shelters, responding to the heightened alert.

Although most of the missiles were intercepted, some did strike open areas, including a bus parking lot and multiple fields. First responders have not reported any casualties or injuries from the attacks. This latest escalation follows a series of warnings throughout the night, leaving many in the region sleep-deprived as sirens blared at midnight, 3:30 a.m., and 4:30 a.m.

In response to the missile threat, Israeli forces have been actively targeting Iran's missile-launching infrastructure. Israeli officials released video footage showing attacks on missile launch sites and weapons storage areas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will continue their military operations against Iran. He likened the mission to treating cancer, stressing the need for thorough destruction while warning that it may not be the end of the threat.

"Our mission is to bring its full destruction, like cancer. You remove cancer, and you're doing other treatments, and maybe it will be back one day," Netanyahu said. "But I believe we are delaying them for a long, long time."

Amid the turmoil, several foreign nationals in Israel are seeking to leave the country. In a recent announcement, the Chinese embassy advised its citizens to evacuate immediately via land crossings into Jordan. However, the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv stated it cannot facilitate evacuations for American citizens as both the airport and airspace remain closed.

Meanwhile, warnings have also been issued for residents in Tehran, where officials are urging evacuations. Central Tehran, home to approximately nine million residents, is experiencing significant changes. Traffic jams are reported on routes leading out of the city, with businesses and shops shutting down in preparation for a potential military escalation.

Israeli officials have indicated that they plan to target specific areas in Tehran, leading to further evacuation warnings for neighborhoods across the Iranian capital.

