Israel claims it has launched new strikes against Iran, prepares for retaliation

Israel claims it has launched a "preemptive" attack against Iran early on Friday morning local time.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future," Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Iranian state television acknowledged new explosions in the capital Tehran. There were not immediate details on what may have been struck.

Israeli officials declared an "emergency situation" within Israel at the same time, putting new limits on gatherings and school activities.

A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity acknowledged the U.S. was aware of the strikes but said the U.S. was not involved or giving assistance to Israel.

At the time of the initial strikes, President Donald Trump was at the White House meeting with members of Congress.

