You can get this giant peacock pool float 62% off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Memorial Day is right around the corner! And you know what that means — it’s time to clean off the grill, stock up on sunscreen and blow up some pool floats for some serious relaxing. And lucky you, because a high-quality one happens to be on sale at Amazon right now.

The Swimline Giant Peacock Premium Bird Lounger is currently selling for $43.54 (down from its original $114.99). While kids will obviously love it, this big bird (60 by 50 by 52 inches) is plenty roomy for an adult. (The manufacturer says it’s for ages 12 and up.) You can lean back into this peacock’s soft, inflatable feathers or sit up and hold onto the handles on its neck. You can sip your drink, work on your tan and splash yourself with cool water whenever you’re feeling hot. And the super-durable PVC vinyl should hold up in the pool or lake throughout the summer season.

But let’s be honest. Fun pool floats like this one serve another, important purpose: They’re all about looking cool on Instagram! In fact, pool-floats-as-props have become as trendy on social media as posting pics of your food or your latest fabulous cocktail.

And 82% of customers gave the Swimline Giant Peacock a 4- or 5-star rating on Amazon. One of its 5-star reviews sums up the general customer sentiment in its title: “Ridiculous. Ridiculously Awesome.”

One valid issue reviewers had with this pool float was the long process of blowing the thing up, though most admitted it was worth it in the end. A reviewer named Rebecca admitted that there were “a million pockets to blow up,” but still gave it a 5-star review, shared a photo and dubbed it the “Party Peacock.”

If you’re planning a pool party or a lake retreat with lots of guests, a variety of pool floats might be in order. Here are some other options, chosen specifically for Instagrammability.

At $19.99, this fun float is on the more affordable end of the pool float spectrum, but it’s equally suited for making a splash on Instagram. It received an average of 4.4 out of 5 stars, with one reviewer (cpk1964) calling it “the most impressive float toy” and another (iris) labeling it “perfect.”

If you’re having a pool party that extends into the evening, you’ll definitely want to get some night shots. For a photo that gives you a literal glow-up, have this glow-in-the-dark, inflatable flamingo on hand. It has a power button to turn on its battery-operated pink LED lights; it is fully waterproof; and it’s just $27.58 at Walmart. Oh, and it changes colors, too!

You can also get an LED-lighted pool float in red, white and blue, which is exactly what you need for your next Fourth of July pool party. At $39.99 on Amazon, this festive float is cheap enough to buy a couple, so your party guests won’t be fighting for them. This float is also big enough for adults, at 74 by 30 inches.

And if you’re looking for something more girly (for a Bachelorette Pool Party, maybe?) try one of the new Barbie pool floats. Happy summer, everybody!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.