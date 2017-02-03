$100 million worth of improvements coming to Ford Field in Detroit

(WXYZ) - Big improvements are coming to Ford Field, about $100 million worth.



Upgrades include new video boards, a new sound system and upgraded WiFi.



A letter was sent to season tickets holders sharing the good news. The Ford Family is investing into the stadium to freshen it up and keep it modern.



A big concern for many people was a slow WiFi issue. If you can't post your experience on social media it never happened right.



They heard the crowds loud and clear that WiFi will be better come the first game in August.



These follow a long list of enhancements already in place recently like led lighting on the roof, new uniforms and of course, cheerleaders.

