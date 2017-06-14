Brighton panhandler who refused job offer (and son) arrested for vagrancy

(WXYZ) - The man panhandling in front of a Brighton car dealership that declined a job offer by the dealership has been arrested.

The man and his son were arrested for disorderly conduct and vagrancy. The pair were picked up because the son was intoxicated and both were impeding traffic.

Related: Metro Detroit dealership's bold response to panhandler goes viral

They have not been named because they have yet to be arraigned.

The father made news this morning because of the dealership’s sign warning passers-by to not give the man money because they had offered him a job and he turned it down.

“Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a fulltime job at $10.00/HR,” the sign read. “He said: ‘I make more a day than any of you’ and he did not want a job.”

It concluded by saying, “Please donate to a more worthy cause.”