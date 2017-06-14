Metro Detroit dealership's bold response to panhandler goes viral

11:41 AM, Jun 14, 2017
4:14 PM, Jun 14, 2017
Caitlin Totten

(WXYZ) - UpdateBrighton panhandler who refused job offer (and son) arrested for vagrancy

A Brighton car dealership’s bold statement toward a panhandler that is often seen outside its doors is turning heads.

A red sign popped up Tuesday at the Honda dealership on Grand River near the I-96 off ramp.

“Please do not give anything to this panhandler. We offered him a fulltime job at $10.00/HR,” the sign read. “He said: ‘I make more a day than any of you’ and he did not want a job.”

It concluded by saying, “Please donate to a more worthy cause.”

 

