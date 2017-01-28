Fundraiser for Danielle Stislicki teaches women self-defense

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) - More than 250 women attended a fundraiser in Plymouth today to learn crucial self-defense skills and support the family of Danielle Stislicki.

The fundraiser was held to support ongoing efforts to locate the missing 28-year-old woman from Farmington Hills, who was last seen 2 months ago.

Second Nature Self Defense held the event at no charge, as many made donations and practiced various techniques.

The large turnout proved to be a testament to the community's unwavering support for the Stislicki family.

Danielle's mother, Ann Stislicki, is encouraging others who couldn't make it today, to take self defense classes on their own. They say it's a way to prevent against becoming a victim.

"It's a women's course for women to be empowered," said Ann Stislicki, Danielle's mother.