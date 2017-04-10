New videos aim to help drivers, pedestrians interact with QLINE

DETROIT (WXYZ) - With just about a month until the QLINE will launch in downtown Detroit, the M-1 RAIL has released two videos in an effort to help drivers and pedestrians deal with the rail line.

There are two videos, one for drivers and one for pedestrians and cycle safety when it comes to interacting with the line.

It will officially launch on May 12 and stay open late on weekends.

According to the videos, drivers are asked not to tailgate or cut in front of the QLINE because it takes time to stop. They're also asked to look for the "transit-only" only light at intersections which means only the QLINE can go.

Check out the videos below.

QLINE Detroit - Pedestrian and Cycle Safety from M-1 RAIL Detroit on Vimeo.

QLINE Detroit - Driver Safety from M-1 RAIL Detroit on Vimeo.