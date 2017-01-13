Woman dies after shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Warren police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed on Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of 13 Mile and Mound in the 30000 block of Berghway Trail. We're told the woman was in a driveway, opening the passenger door of a car to get in when she was shot multiple times.

First responders found the 34-year-old from Oak Park on the front lawn next to her 2016 Ford Fusion. She has been identified as Julli Johnson.

7 Action News spoke with her family and they say they are devastated. They are in shock over her sudden death.

She leaves behind one daughter.

Her great aunt describes her as "a hard working single mother who will be greatly missed by family, friends and the community."

Sources say her boyfriend was inside the house at the time and called 911 after hearing the gunshots. Police are questioning him.

Police say a search for the suspect is underway in the area and a police canine has been called in to conduct a track.

Right now, it's not clear what caused the shooting. Police are interviewing a number of people on scene.

St. Anne Catholic School in the 5900 block of Arden was placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to school officials. It has since been lifted.

