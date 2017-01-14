Spotlight on the News: James Craig & Chris Ilitch; 2016 WXYZ-TV Newsmakers of the Year

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, January 15, I will interview our 2016 WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 Newsmakers of the Year; Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Ilitch Holdings President & CEO Chris Ilitch. Although they come from very different professions, both of these Motor City mover and shakers have had a significant impact on Southeast Michigan and the region’s comeback success. Join me as I sit down with them one-on-one for their candid and insightful conversations.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 51st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.