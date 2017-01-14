Spotlight on the News: James Craig & Chris Ilitch; 2016 WXYZ-TV Newsmakers of the Year

Chuck Stokes
8:21 AM, Jan 14, 2017
8:46 AM, Jan 14, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spotlight host Chuck Stokes interviews Ilitch Holdings President & CEO Chris ilitch.

Wesley "Hec" Heath
Spotlight host Chuck Stokes (left) with Detroit Police Chief James Craig

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, January 15, I will interview our 2016 WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 Newsmakers of the Year; Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Ilitch Holdings President & CEO Chris Ilitch.  Although they come from very different professions, both of these Motor City mover and shakers have had a significant impact on Southeast Michigan and the region’s comeback success.  Join me as I sit down with them one-on-one for their candid and insightful conversations.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 51st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program.  It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

