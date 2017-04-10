Mother speaks out after her sons are shot and killed in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Leda Watts tells 7 Action News she is still in shock over the tragic loss of her 2 sons, Louis Phillips and Alex Stewart. Both were in their 20s and killed Sunday evening after someone opened fire near a home on Schaefer in Detroit.

Both victims had small children and were an active part of their community. Their mother is demanding justice and asking for assistance to help cover funeral expenses.

Police are also asking for the public's help in identifying the murderer. They say a suspect was last seen leaving the area in a blue colored Nissan.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.