Swastikas, racist graffiti found at Ann Arbor skate park

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - An Ann Arbor skate park is currently closed after swastikas were found spray-painted all over the park.

The swastikas and other racial slurs were found at the Veterans Memorial skate park on Friday morning. The other graffiti included statements of "white women" and "no n****** or Jews."

Ann Arbor police are investigating and say there's a $500 reward for information.

This comes about 10 days after racist graffiti was found spray-painted on the track at Concordia University in Ann Arbor.

On Thursday, police released images of two suspects wanted in the spray-painting.