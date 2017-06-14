Three Michigan congressmen at field during Virginia park shooting

(WXYZ) - Three Michigan congressmen were at the Virginia practice field this morning where a gunman opened fire, shooting Rep. Steve Scalise and several others.

Some of the congressional members, we're told, were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Rep. Mike Bishop, Rep. Jack Bergman and Rep. John Moolenaar were all present during the incident.

This morning, Rep. Moolenaar attended baseball practice. He was uninjured in the shooting. Please keep those injured in your prayers. — Rep. John Moolenaar (@RepMoolenaar) June 14, 2017

Dismayed by the instance of violence at practice this a.m. for the Congressional baseball game. Prayers are with @SteveScalise and injured. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) June 14, 2017

I was on scene, but I'm blessed to be safe, and I want to thank the security forces who were so quick to respond. They're the heroes here. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) June 14, 2017

We're learning more about motive, but this is a good time to reflect on division and unity. We're all human. We're more the same than not. — Rep. Jack Bergman (@RepJackBergman) June 14, 2017

Rep. Bishop tells 7 Action News he was taking batting practice when the gunman walked up to the third base fence line and began to fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

"I've got blood on my shoes...someone got hit near me, the bullets were coming right over us," said Bishop, adding later, "it was horrifying."

Rep. Bishop said they only reason they made it out alive was due to the actions of Scalise's security team. He said they jumped into action, and began to fire at the suspect.

"We were able to slither out of there, crawl on our hands and knees and try to find cover," said Bishop.