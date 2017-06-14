Michigan native in critical condition following Virginia park shooting

(WXYZ) - A Michigan native is in critical condition following the shooting at a Virginia park this morning, his family confirms.

5:27 p.m.

Mika's family has released a new statement updating his condition:

First and foremost, thanks to all who have expressed concern about Matt’s condition. We continue to be in disbelief that he would be part of this heinous attack.



Matt suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He recently came out of surgery but remains in the ICU in critical condition and we expect him to stay there for at least several days. Our family is now here with him and we continue to ask for privacy and understanding while we focus on Matt and his recovery.

Many have asked about Matt and what we can share about him. While the attack today was a terrible surprise, Matt’s presence on the ball field, helping longtime colleagues and friends was not. He is a very thoughtful, fun-loving person who is competitive and loyal; all things which contributed to his continued commitment to the Congressional Baseball Game.

Matt Mika, who is the director of government relations at Tyson Foods, was shot multiple times when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria.

Mika's family released the following statement:

“Matt Mika, Oakland county native and current director of government relations at Tyson Foods, was among those shot at the Congressional baseball practice this morning in Alexandria, VA. Matt previously served on Congressional staff for Representatives Walberg and Camp, as well as serving on the staff of State Representative David Palsrok. Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team.



Matt’s family, now traveling to Washington D.C., was informed by paramedics on the scene that Matt was shot multiple times, is in critical condition, and is currently in surgery at an area hospital. We ask that the media respect our family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Tyson Foods also released a statement regarding the incident:

"Like the rest of the country, we’re shocked by this morning’s senseless shooting and are trying to learn more about status of one of our team members from our Washington, D.C. office who was there when it happened."

Former Michigan Rep. David Palsrok spoke to 7 Action News after learning about the shooting.

"We are hoping and praying that he will be able to recover from those injuries," said Palsrok of Mika.

According to Mika's Linked-in page, he is a graduate of Western Michigan University.

Rep. Steve Scalise was also among those shot. President Trump says Scalise is in stable condition and that the shooting suspect, James T. Hodgkinson, has died from his injuries.