Two women arrested after brawl at metro Detroit park ends with stabbing

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police say two women, ages 20 and 21, have been arrested in connection with a brawl, viewed as a viral video on Facebook more than 40,000 times. It happened Sunday at about 7:45 p.m. at Rouge Park on the city's west side.

Police confirm the fight began as a dispute over a parking spot. In the end, a woman in her 30s was stabbed and rushed to the hospital where she remains listed as stable.

There were several hundred people on hand at the time of the incident. Police say most did not try to help or call 911, instead encouraging the fight to continue. Anyone with information about what happened is being asked to call Detroit Police.