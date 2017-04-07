Watch for parking lot scams outside Comerica Park on Opening Day

Jonathan Carlson
4:34 PM, Apr 6, 2017
6:29 PM, Apr 7, 2017

Police bust Opening Day parking scammer

Opening Day parking problems

Opening Day parking predators

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 27: A general view of Comerica Park during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers on August 27, 2016 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The ballpark and surrounding lots are expected to be packed on Opening Day with fans - and those looking to take advantage of them.

“It’s always a significant operation. We will be sufficiently staffed as we always are,” says Chief James Craig with DPD. 

He says his officers will be working traffic flow, out of control drunks, and will keep an eye out for criminals. But they will be busy, and say it’s partly up to you to watch out for scammers.

Don’t just look for those colored vests, says Norm White with the city’s parking department. Legal lot attendants should have a license on them, signage and their prices clearly marked.

Last year, a band of thieves gave out fake parking slips and took cash and took off.

Also, do not pay anyone cash to park at the curb or a metered space.

White says the city has two hotlines set up to report fraudulent parking attendants: 313-224-3178 OR 313-224-3179

Parking department employees will be around to respond Friday.

Scams aside, here are some other don’ts:

  • Do not park in front of a hydrant, a building entrance, a driveway or a bus stop. DPD will be towing.
  • If using a meter, use the Park Detroit APP, and you can extend time from inside the stadium.
  • You should park in marked lots with an attendant. While the city says they will not be ticketing there this year, private owners could have you towed.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top