Watch for parking lot scams outside Comerica Park on Opening Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The ballpark and surrounding lots are expected to be packed on Opening Day with fans - and those looking to take advantage of them.

“It’s always a significant operation. We will be sufficiently staffed as we always are,” says Chief James Craig with DPD.

He says his officers will be working traffic flow, out of control drunks, and will keep an eye out for criminals. But they will be busy, and say it’s partly up to you to watch out for scammers.

Don’t just look for those colored vests, says Norm White with the city’s parking department. Legal lot attendants should have a license on them, signage and their prices clearly marked.

Last year, a band of thieves gave out fake parking slips and took cash and took off.

Also, do not pay anyone cash to park at the curb or a metered space.

White says the city has two hotlines set up to report fraudulent parking attendants: 313-224-3178 OR 313-224-3179

Parking department employees will be around to respond Friday.

Scams aside, here are some other don’ts: