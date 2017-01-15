Justin Verlander tied for 8th after second round of Diamond Resorts Invitational

8:13 PM, Jan 14, 2017
1 hour ago

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 24: Pitcher Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers blows a bubble while watching their game against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Comerica Park on September 24, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The Royals defeated the Tigers 7-4. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Duane Burleson
Copyright Getty Images
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Former NBA star Ray Allen took the celebrity lead Saturday in the Diamond Resorts Invitational, and PGA Tour Champions player Woody Austin remained on top in the professional competition.
   
Allen shot a 4-under 67 on the Four Seasons Resort's Tranquilo course, scoring 30 points under the modified Stableford scoring system to push his two-day total 50. Allen had eight birdies and four bogeys, with a birdie worth three points, a par one point and a bogey zero points.
   
"Just to be here and be in contention, I'm already winning," Allen said. "The rest is cake."
   
Former pitcher Mark Mulder was three points back, and defending champion Mardy Fish was third with 46 points. Mulder had a 21-point day, and former tennis player Fish scored 29 points.
   
Austin followed his opening 59 with a 66 for a 73-point total.
   
"Pretty much what I figured," Austin said. "I knew today was going to be more normal than yesterday. I made plenty of birdies today. I made a couple of mistakes that I didn't make yesterday. So, it pretty much worked out exactly what I figured.  Very happy with the two days because I've only been back for a week practicing or playing."
   
Joe Durant was second at 68 after a 34-point round, and Brandy Jobe earned 32 points to reach 65.
   
Lexi Thompson was tied for ninth with 55 points to top the four LPGA Tour players in the professional field. Brooke Henderson was tied for 19th with 49 points, and Brittany Lang was Brittany Lincicome were tied for 26th in the 31-player field with 44 points.
   
All of the players are teeing off from the same tees. The professionals playing for $750,00, and the celebrities for $750,000.
 
Diamond Resorts Scores
Saturday
^At Tranquilo Golf Club course Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $500,000
Yardage: 6,626; Par: 71
   
Modified Stableford scoring system: Double Eagle 10 points; Hole-in-one 8; Eagle 6; Birdie 3; Par 1; Bogey 0; Double Bogey -2.
 
Second Round
Pro Players
Woody  Austin                              43-30--73
Joe  Durant                                  34-34--68
Brandt  Jobe                                33-32--65
Tom  Byrum                                    27-37--64
Billy  Mayfair                            24-36--60
Kenny  Perry                                32-27--59
Lee  Janzen                                  27-30--57
Jeff  Sluman                                25-32--57
Paul  Broadhurst                        29-26--55
Tommy  Armour  III                      29-26--55
Glen  Day                                      28-27--55
Lexi  Thompson                            26-29--55
Willie  Wood                                25-30--55
Scott  Dunlap                              25-30--55
Joey  Sindelar                            25-28--53
Skip  Kendall                              21-32--53
Ian  Woosnam                                24-27--51
Colin  Montgomerie                    29-21--50
Steve  Pate                                  28-21--49
John  Daly                                    26-23--49
Brooke  Henderson                      23-26--49
Scott  Hoch                                  28-20--48
Mark  Calcavecchia                    26-22--48
Gary  Hallberg                            22-26--48
Grant  Waite                                22-24--46
Olin  Browne                                24-20--44
John  Cook                                    23-21--44
Brittany  Lang                            21-23--44
Mark  Brooks                                18-26--44
Brittany  Lincicome                  16-28--44
Gil  Morgan                                  18-24--42
   
Celebrity Players
Ray  Allen                                      20-  30--  50
Mark  Mulder                                  26-  21--  47
Mardy  Fish                                    17-  29--  46
John  Hart                                      23-  19--  42
Troy  Glaus                                    25-  16--  41
Mike  Modano                                  15-  26--  41
Eric  Gagne                                    20-  20--  40
Justin  Verlander                        21-  18--  39
Ryan  Longwell                              12-  27--  39
John  Smoltz                                  17-  21--  38
Mark  Rypien                                  14-  24--  38
Blair  O'Neal                                20-  16--  36
Bud  Norris                                    20-  15--  35
Brian  Urlacher                            17-  16--  33
Jack  Wagner                                  13-  20--  33
Jeremy  Roenick                            19-  10--  29
Danny  Kanell                                17-  12--  29
Bryan  Walters                              15-  14--  29
Sterling  Sharpe                          17-  11--  28
Alfonso  Ribeiro                          15-  11--  26
Bret  Saberhagen                          12-  14--  26
Greg  Maddux                                  15-  10--  25
Patrick  Peterson                        13-  12--  25
Josh  Donaldson                              5-  20--  25
Kevin  Millar                                  3-  22--  25
Denny  Hamlin                                19-    5--  24
Tom  Glavine                                  11-  13--  24
Jake  Owen                                        9-  15--  24
Derek  Lowe                                    14-    9--  23
Chad  Pfeifer                                11-  11--  22
Colt  Ford                                        9-  13--  22
Josh  Beckett                                  9-  12--  21
Brian  McCann                                  8-    9--  17
Tim  Wakefield                                6-    9--  15
Phil  Nevin                                      6-    8--  14
Jon  Lester                                      7-    0--    7
Larry  Fitzgerald                          4-    0--    4
Roger  Clemens                              -4-    2--  -2
Mark  DeRosa                                    3--10--  -7
Richard  Dent                              -10-  -3--  -7
Dan  Plesac                                    -2-  -7--  -9
Michael  Waltrip                          -5-  -4--  -9
Marcus  Allen                                -2--11---13
Larry  the  Cable  Guy                -15-  -7---22
John  Lackey                                -10--22---32
Johnny  Damon                              -15--20---35
Rob  Riggle                                    -2--36---38

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top