Milford Memories Summer Festival
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, MICH (WXYZ — The goal of the Milford Memories Summer Festival is to help the community.

The event provides many area groups and organizations the opportunity to raise much needed dollars and a way in which to promote themselves. It also allows businesses to market themselves in creative ways and to enjoy increased business during the festival. Milford Memories also promotes the Huron Valley community by showing thousands of festival visitors that the Huron Valley community is a great place to work and live.

To learn more about the Milford Memories Summer Festival, visit milfordmemories.com.

