FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you get a call about missing jury duty, threatening jail time if you don't pay up, hang up! It's a scam.

I'm raising the voice of an Oakland County woman who almost lost thousands of dollars in this scheme, and and talking with the Oakland County Sheriff about what you need to know, so you don't fall victim.



Oakland County Sheriff warns of missing jury duty scam

Corinne Resnick was at her office in Farmington Hills when she received a call on her cell phone from a restricted number.

"I was told that I was on the line with an Oakland County Sheriff," Corinne told me. "He provided me with his name and badge number. And told me that I had missed jury duty and that I have two warrants out for my arrest.”

She believed him because 2-3 months before, she had received a jury summons and questionnaire, and did not remember ever hearing back about it.

So, how much money were they asking her to pay?

“They wanted $1,500 for each warrant," Corinne said. And the scammer claimed she had two warrants out, which would have cost Corinne $3,000.

She flagged down a co-worker to ride with her to the bank to get surety bonds.

"When were the red flags finally going off for you?" I asked her.

“When they told me that I couldn't disconnect the call when I was at the bank," Corinne replied.

Her friend called the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to verify the bedge number and warrant information. When the scammer overheard that, he hung up.

Remember, courts and local law enforcement will NEVER demand immediate payment for missing jury duty.

“If there was a contact that would simply say 'you didn't show up and you need to contact the court or you need to come in', there would never be a demand for money over the phone," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Sheriff Bouchard told me that with the ability to spoof numbers, use A.I., and gather personal information that's available about you online, scams will continue getting more sophisticated and convincing.

Corinne Resnick wants people to know how evolved and believable these scams can be.

“Yes, I'm fully admitting to the Greater Detroit area that I foolishly went along with this, but fortunately, I didn't completely fall for it," she said. "I didn't lose any money, and hopefully we can get this message out to people.”

The Federal Trade Commission says if you get a call or email like this, DO NOT give them any money or personal information. Hang up. If you think the call could be real, check the court's website for Jury Duty information and the correct phone number. And then, call the court of law enforcement agency directly.

You can report any scams to the Federal Trace Commission at this link.



