Here are tips to save energy at your home amid extreme heat

(WXYZ) — With the extreme heat coming to metro Detroit, DTE is urging customers to take certain steps to conserve energy over the next couple of days to ease strain on the electrical grid.

Heat indices will be over 100 degrees starting Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, but even in the days before and after, heat indices will be above 90.

When there's a heat wave, increased use of air conditioning can lead to a surge in overall energy consumption, right when power plants and power lines are pushed to the limits due to heat.

So, to prevent outages or rolling blackouts while also keeping your energy bills from spiking, there are steps you can take. I asked DTE's director of energy efficiency for advice.

"What is the number one action people can take right now to reduce the strain on the electrical grid?" I asked Carmen Welch.

"We want customers to maintain their comfort, but if possible, it's excellent for them to raise the thermostat a couple degrees. It helps use less energy and lower their bills," Welch said.

Here are some more energy-saving tips during extreme heat.



Raise the temperature on your thermostat a few degrees when you're away from home

Pre-cool your home before 3 p.m. or after 7 p.m. to take advantage of lower, off-peak rates

Grill food outside instead of using your oven or stove to keep heat from building up in your kitchen and using energy

Use your appliances in the evening

Close curtains and shades on sun-facing windows to keep the heat out

Seal air leaks and add insulation as needed to prevent the hot air from coming in and the cool air from leaking out

If you're thinking more long-term, you can also schedule your air conditioning unit for a tune-up, which could qualify you for DTE's rebates.

If you upgrade to a high-efficiency model, you can get a rebate of up to $300.