Asian community in Ann Arbor marks the Year of the Snake as part of the Lunar New year celebrations

On Saturday, the Asian community in Michigan and beyond marked the Lunar New Year. In Ann Arbor, a special event was held to celebrate the year of the snake.

From Tai Chi to the Chinese Waist Drum Dance, Briarwood Mall highlighted the best of Asian Culture by marking the annual Lunar New Year event.

"Like in America, it's a lot of times it's called Chinese New Year, but it's not like just celebrated in China, so it's like more widely referred to as Lunar New Year," said Natalie Wu.

Natalie was born in Ann Arbor, but the 15-year-old loves representing her Chinese heritage, especially when celebrating the holiday.

"We make dumplings and like balsa like buns and we all like all have dinner together and we like since we're here my relatives are in China we call our relatives," said Natalie.

Natalie also participates annually in the event by performing Kung fu for the crowd. Natalie signed up for Chinese martial arts three years ago.

"Has it helped you come closer to the Chinese culture?" asked Faraz Javed, 7 News Detroit reporter.

"I think, yeah, because this sport, it helps me like participate in a lot more like events like this performance," said Natalie.

Organized by Annhua Chinese School, Jianming Xiang says this is just one of many ways Chinese Americans and the community at large can learn more about Asian culture.

"Every culture is beautiful, what makes Chinese culture unique?" asked Faraz.

"Chinese culture has a long history. For like a dragon dance, the lion dance, the waist drum. This is very particular in China," said Jianming.

Jianming moved to Ann Arbor in 1988.

"When I came here, I have to adjust myself slowly to the culture here. There are a lot of traditions and customs that are different from China," said Jianming.

"So that's why it's more important for you to?" said Faraz.

"To make sure that others don't feel, don't feel the same thing I feel before," said Jianming.

That's why, in 1993, Jianming became one of the founders of the Annhua Chinese School. An institution in Ann Arbor that started with 15 students and now has over 400.

"A lot of kids were born here or they came here at a very young age and so the purpose is to teach them, teach them the Chinese language and the culture for potential future interaction with China or Chinese community globally," said Jianming.

Now in its 9th year, the Lunar New Year event has become a staple attraction at the mall, attracting thousands of people.

Next year, the Lunar New Year will be celebrated again at Briarwood Mall, and it'll be the year of the horse.