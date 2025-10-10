Detroit Auto Show kicks off philanthropic season with fashion event at Cauley Ferrari

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Auto Show is just three months away and the countdown has officially begun with a glamorous fashion event at Cauley Ferrari in West Bloomfield Thursday night.

The preview to the Charity Preview marked the first event of its kind, designed to build momentum for the January auto show and its charity component, which raises millions of dollars for local organizations.

"This is a start to give awareness about those charities, to build some momentum for the show coming in three months and have a lot of fun with fashion, speed and style," said Sam Klemet, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show.

WXYZ Detroit Auto Show Executive Director, Sam Klemet

The evening featured a mix of luxury cars, high fashion and star power, including Detroit's own Gmac Cash, who is scheduled to perform at the auto show in January.

"We always want give back to the community, always want give back to the city and it's just good to see the city winning," the Detroit recording artist said.

WXYZ Detroit recording artist Gmac Cash at the Fashion and Ferrari's event Thursday

One of the six recipient organizations benefiting from the Charity Preview is Detroit PAL, which partners with the Detroit Police Department to engage children in activities and set them up for success.

"Everyone is coming together, not just in Southeast Michigan but all across the state, internationally. And to be able to support the charities and the children, it's something very special," said Fred Hunter, CEO of Detroit PAL.

The Charity Preview has raised more than $125 million for children’s charities since its inception in 1976. Other beneficiaries for the 2026 Charity Preview include:

• Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan

• The Children’s Center

• The Children’s Foundation

• Detroit Auto Dealers Association Charitable Foundation Fund, a fund of the

Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan

• University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

WXYZ

The auto show also generates significant economic impact for the city.

"A huge economic impact. About $370 million, some reports say, that we contribute to the local economy and in January, that's a big deal. That's restaurants, that's bars, that's hotels in downtown Detroit," said Todd Szott, chairman of the Detroit Auto Show.

The major announcement from this week's event revealed that Robin Thicke will headline the Charity Preview alongside Detroit's Trick Trick.

WXYZ Fashion and Ferrari's event

Gmac Cash reflected on the city's current winning streak across multiple fronts.

"It's good to see the city doing better right now with the Lions winning, the Tigers winning, everybody's just doing good," he said. "Detroit's winning."

Tickets for the Detroit Auto Show, including the Charity Preview, go on sale Friday with early bird pricing available for discounted rates. Tickets can be purchased on the Detroit Auto Show's website.

