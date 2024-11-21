Detroit Auto Show teams up with Detroit Grand Prix for 'Racing Day' on Jan. 17

The Detroit Auto Show announced on Thursday it is partnering with the Detroit Grand Prix for "Racing Day" during one day of the show.

According to auto show officials, racing day will take place on Friday, Jan. 17 at Huntington Place, and is the collaboration of two iconic Detroit brands.

During racing day, the auto show will feature interactive Detroit Grand Prix display areas – both on the floor of the auto show itself and in the concourse area of Huntington Place, which is free and open to the public.

This year, the auto show will also feature two indoor tracks for ride-and-drives. On racing day, the Detroit Grand Prix-themed track will be active and dedicated to Racing Day programming.

“The Detroit Grand Prix embodies innovation and the spirit of Detroit,” Detroit Auto Show Co-Executive Direct Sam Klemet, Co-Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Show. “We are thrilled to have a partnership with the Detroit Grand Prix and bring this amazing experience of Racing Day to the 2025 Detroit Auto Show.”

“We’re excited to partner with the Detroit Auto Show and bring together two great Detroit traditions,” Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri added in a statement. “For many years, Racing Day was a popular attraction at the Detroit Auto Show and we look forward to bringing this tradition back to the Motor City with some of the high-powered stars and cool race cars that take center stage every summer at the Detroit Grand Prix.”

Attendees will also have a chance to interact with some of the top drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series and Indy NXT by Firestone.

More announcements are expected in the coming weeks regarding Racing Day.

The Detroit Auto Show returns to Huntington Place starting Jan. 10 with the annual Charity Preview. Flo Rida will headline the Charity Preview.

The full schedule is below.

