Lions OL Taylor Decker shares his car story with Detroit Auto Show; here's how to submit yours

The Detroit Auto Show is returning in January 2025, the first time in five years that the show will take place in the winter. Ahead of the event, Auto Show officials are launching a new campaign called "My Drive. My City. My Show."

The campaign will celebrate Detroit's automotive culture and all of the people who embody the city's automotive spirit.

Related: Tickets on sale now for the 2025 Detroit Auto Show

Decker is the Lions' longest-tenured player on the team, and his story highlights his 1968 Ford Bronco. It's at tribute to the No. 68 he wears on his jersey and a tribute to the city.

“This city is a special place to me. My daughter was born here. My son is going to be born here. It’s become home to me,” said Decker. “I’ve spent more years in Detroit than anywhere else in my career, and I’m proud to contribute to this community that has given me so much.”

WATCH BELOW: Taylor Decker shares "My Drive. My City. My Show."

Lions OL Taylor Decker shares his car story with Detroit Auto Show

Other people featured in the campaign include Detroit Tigers play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, NBA star Jalen Rose and many more.

Organizers are also asking people to share their story. YOu can visit the Detroit Auto Show website to fill out a questionnaire. In it, you'll talk about what you love about Detroit, what the auto industry means to yo, your favorite part of the Detroit Auto Show and why you're positive about the future of the auto industry.

The Detroit Auto Show returns to Huntington Place starting Jan. 10 with the annual Charity Preview. Flo Rida will headline the Charity Preview.

The full schedule is below.

