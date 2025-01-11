Detroit Auto Show touts interactive experience for guests

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Looking for specific spots to swing by at the Detroit Auto Show when doors open to the public on Saturday? We've got you covered.

As much as Rosemerry Allen loves the Lions, the retired auto worker also loves cars. It's why she spent the day touring the showcase floor.

"I come as often as I could," said Allen. "From here we're going to be making a selection on a vehicle at some point."

This was her first time enjoying the interactive test tracks.

"We saw the cars going up, and we said we gotta go there first," said Allen about the Camp Jeep Experience. "I thought I was at Cedar Point in Detroit, Michigan, on a winter day. It was so much fun."

After that, she headed over to the F1 Racing simulation at Foxxtecca.

Then Allen tried out Ford's Bronco Built Wild Track. The test track featured a rock crawl and tilt ridge obstacle.

"Not your grandma's auto show. This is totally different," said Allen.

There are four different tracks with at least 35 different cards to ride and test out. This year features a new Detroit Grand Prix-themed track.

Once doors open to the public Saturday, there will also be more activities for kids to enjoy, like building their own model car with the Detroit Science Center.

